Immutable X Price Tops $1.06 on Major Exchanges (IMX)

Immutable X (IMX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 8th. One Immutable X token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.06 or 0.00004798 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Immutable X has a market cap of $606.23 million and $76.55 million worth of Immutable X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Immutable X has traded 0% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Immutable X Profile

Immutable X’s genesis date was July 18th, 2021. Immutable X’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 570,354,831 tokens. The official website for Immutable X is www.immutable.com. The Reddit community for Immutable X is https://reddit.com/r/immutablex/. Immutable X’s official Twitter account is @immutable and its Facebook page is accessible here. Immutable X’s official message board is www.immutable.com/blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “IMX is the native utility token of the Immutable X protocol.

Immutable X protocol claims zero gas fees, instant trades, and carbon-neutral NFTs for marketplaces, games, and applications without compromise. With an engine that supports over 9,000 transactions per second, a 600x improvement over native limits.”

Immutable X Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Immutable X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Immutable X should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Immutable X using one of the exchanges listed above.

