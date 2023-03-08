Indaptus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INDP) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Indaptus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INDP – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

Indaptus Therapeutics Trading Down 0.6 %

Indaptus Therapeutics stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.65. The company had a trading volume of 11,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,250. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.91. Indaptus Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.25 and a 1 year high of $4.25.

Get Indaptus Therapeutics alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Indaptus Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INDP. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Indaptus Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Indaptus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Indaptus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. Strategy Asset Managers LLC acquired a new position in Indaptus Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Indaptus Therapeutics by 18.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 242,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 38,216 shares in the last quarter. 6.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Indaptus Therapeutics Company Profile

Indaptus Therapeutics, Inc is a pre-clinical biotechnology company. It engages in the development of a novel and patented systemically-administered anti-cancer and anti-viral immunotherapy. The firm created patented treatment methods and associated patented compositions for attenuation and killing of non-pathogenic, Gram-negative bacteria.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Indaptus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Indaptus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.