Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) Sets New 52-Week Low at $54.99

Shares of Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $54.99 and last traded at $55.34, with a volume of 5052 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $55.30.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IBTX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Independent Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Independent Bank Group from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.50.

Independent Bank Group Stock Up 0.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.21.

Independent Bank Group Dividend Announcement

Independent Bank Group ( NASDAQ:IBTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.08). Independent Bank Group had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 27.78%. The business had revenue of $201.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Independent Bank Group, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. Independent Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.41%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBTX. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Independent Bank Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in Independent Bank Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Independent Bank Group in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Independent Bank Group by 538.4% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,864 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Independent Bank Group by 17.8% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,876 shares of the bank’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

About Independent Bank Group

Independent Bank Group, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of a relationship-driven commercial banking products and services tailored to meet the needs of businesses, professionals and individuals. It offers checking, savings, commercial loans, business services and cash management solutions.

