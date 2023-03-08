Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Shares Sold by Putnam Investments LLC

Putnam Investments LLC lowered its holdings in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,296,714 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 34,045 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Infosys were worth $22,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Infosys by 69.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,292,667 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $395,276,000 after purchasing an additional 9,539,373 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Infosys by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,989,499 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $497,539,000 after acquiring an additional 5,143,124 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Infosys by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,344,087 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $543,159,000 after acquiring an additional 4,956,478 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Infosys by 120.3% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 6,886,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,857,000 after purchasing an additional 3,760,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Infosys by 21.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,604,648 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $281,780,000 after purchasing an additional 2,944,245 shares during the period. 12.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Infosys alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Infosys from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.71.

Infosys Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE INFY opened at $18.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.27 billion, a PE ratio of 25.66, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.00. Infosys Limited has a one year low of $16.39 and a one year high of $25.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.48.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 12th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. Infosys had a net margin of 16.66% and a return on equity of 31.23%. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Infosys Limited will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Infosys Profile

(Get Rating)

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, and Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Infosys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infosys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.