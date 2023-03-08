Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) Given Outperform Rating at Credit Suisse Group

Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $46.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 91.91% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Inhibrx from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of INBX stock opened at $23.97 on Tuesday. Inhibrx has a twelve month low of $7.67 and a twelve month high of $34.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.62 and a beta of 2.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.15 and a 200 day moving average of $24.90.

In other Inhibrx news, CEO Mark Lappe sold 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.56, for a total transaction of $664,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,512,252 shares in the company, valued at $64,213,161.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, Director Jon Faiz Kayyem sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total transaction of $256,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,233,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,377,303.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Mark Lappe sold 26,000 shares of Inhibrx stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.56, for a total value of $664,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,512,252 shares in the company, valued at $64,213,161.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 128,310 shares of company stock worth $3,203,546 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 25.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Inhibrx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $94,959,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Inhibrx by 50.8% in the 3rd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 2,887,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,837,000 after purchasing an additional 973,268 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Inhibrx by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,190,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,320,000 after purchasing an additional 213,407 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Inhibrx by 282.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,040,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,619,000 after buying an additional 1,506,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Inhibrx by 8.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,467,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,348,000 after buying an additional 111,802 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. The company's therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a tetravalent agonist of death receptor 5, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat cancers, such as chondrosarcoma, mesothelioma, and pancreatic adenocarcinoma; INBRX-105, a tetravalent conditional agonist of programmed death-ligand 1 and a conditional agonist of 4-1BB that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with locally advanced or metastatic solid tumors; and INBRX-101, an alpha-1 antitrypsin (AAT)-Fc fusion protein therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the treatment of patients with AAT deficiency.

