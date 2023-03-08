Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) Given Outperform Rating at Credit Suisse Group

Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $46.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 91.91% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Inhibrx from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday.
Inhibrx Trading Up 1.2 %
Shares of INBX stock opened at $23.97 on Tuesday. Inhibrx has a twelve month low of $7.67 and a twelve month high of $34.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.62 and a beta of 2.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.15 and a 200 day moving average of $24.90.
Insider Activity at Inhibrx
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inhibrx
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Inhibrx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $94,959,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Inhibrx by 50.8% in the 3rd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 2,887,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,837,000 after purchasing an additional 973,268 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Inhibrx by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,190,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,320,000 after purchasing an additional 213,407 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Inhibrx by 282.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,040,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,619,000 after buying an additional 1,506,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Inhibrx by 8.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,467,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,348,000 after buying an additional 111,802 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.79% of the company’s stock.
About Inhibrx
Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. The company's therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a tetravalent agonist of death receptor 5, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat cancers, such as chondrosarcoma, mesothelioma, and pancreatic adenocarcinoma; INBRX-105, a tetravalent conditional agonist of programmed death-ligand 1 and a conditional agonist of 4-1BB that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with locally advanced or metastatic solid tumors; and INBRX-101, an alpha-1 antitrypsin (AAT)-Fc fusion protein therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the treatment of patients with AAT deficiency.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Inhibrx (INBX)
- Latest Tech Layoffs at Dell May Provide Buying Opportunity
- Here’s What Happens When a Stock is Removed from an Index
- Are China Internet Stocks Set Up To Rally In The Second Quarter?
- eBay Faces Growing Competition and Eroding Market Share
- Schrodinger is an AI-Powered Drug Discovery Developer to Watch
Receive News & Ratings for Inhibrx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inhibrx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.