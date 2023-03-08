Injective Protocol (INJ) One Day Trading Volume Tops $37.65 Million

Injective Protocol (INJ) traded down 4.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 8th. Injective Protocol has a total market capitalization of $216.25 million and $37.65 million worth of Injective Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Injective Protocol token can currently be bought for $2.96 or 0.00013416 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Injective Protocol has traded 19.8% lower against the dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Injective Protocol Token Profile

Injective Protocol was first traded on October 17th, 2020. Injective Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 73,005,554 tokens. The Reddit community for Injective Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/injective and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Injective Protocol is injective.com. Injective Protocol’s official Twitter account is @injective_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Injective Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Injective Protocol project aims to make currency exchanges completely decentralized, public operated networks. What this means is the exchange is solely operated by people who hold INJ tokens. There is no centralized governing body that enforces control over the development of the project. The Injective Protocol project officially launched via a public offering in 2020, and it was backed by names in the industry like [Binance](https://coinmarketcap.com/exchanges/binance/), [Pantera](https://www.panteracapital.com/) and [Hashed](https://www.hashed.com/).The Injective Chain is the blockchain foundation of the project. It hosts a completely decentralized order book and employs elements from the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM). The platform also incorporates a bi-directional token bridge, linking it to the Ethereum ecosystem.”

