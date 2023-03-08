Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISSC) Major Shareholder Christopher Harborne Buys 1,849 Shares

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISSC – Get Rating) major shareholder Christopher Harborne acquired 1,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.75 per share, for a total transaction of $14,329.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,545,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,727,338.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Christopher Harborne also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Innovative Solutions and Support alerts:

On Thursday, March 2nd, Christopher Harborne acquired 1,122 shares of Innovative Solutions and Support stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.75 per share, for a total transaction of $8,695.50.

On Monday, February 27th, Christopher Harborne acquired 4,666 shares of Innovative Solutions and Support stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.75 per share, for a total transaction of $36,161.50.

On Thursday, February 23rd, Christopher Harborne acquired 1,887 shares of Innovative Solutions and Support stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.75 per share, for a total transaction of $14,624.25.

On Tuesday, February 21st, Christopher Harborne acquired 4,849 shares of Innovative Solutions and Support stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.72 per share, for a total transaction of $37,434.28.

On Wednesday, February 15th, Christopher Harborne bought 4,849 shares of Innovative Solutions and Support stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.72 per share, for a total transaction of $37,434.28.

On Wednesday, December 21st, Christopher Harborne bought 18 shares of Innovative Solutions and Support stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.25 per share, for a total transaction of $148.50.

On Monday, December 19th, Christopher Harborne bought 11,509 shares of Innovative Solutions and Support stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.24 per share, for a total transaction of $94,834.16.

On Thursday, December 15th, Christopher Harborne acquired 7,783 shares of Innovative Solutions and Support stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.22 per share, with a total value of $63,976.26.

On Monday, December 12th, Christopher Harborne acquired 1,002 shares of Innovative Solutions and Support stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.06 per share, with a total value of $8,076.12.

On Thursday, December 8th, Christopher Harborne acquired 2,288 shares of Innovative Solutions and Support stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.25 per share, with a total value of $18,876.00.

Innovative Solutions and Support Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of ISSC traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.91. 1,555 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,725. Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.77 and a fifty-two week high of $9.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.63 million, a P/E ratio of 25.93 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.45.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Innovative Solutions and Support ( NASDAQ:ISSC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 14th. The aerospace company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. Innovative Solutions and Support had a net margin of 18.65% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The business had revenue of $7.26 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Innovative Solutions and Support in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Innovative Solutions and Support

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support by 32.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 609,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,259,000 after buying an additional 150,464 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Innovative Solutions and Support by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 416,372 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,423,000 after purchasing an additional 11,058 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Innovative Solutions and Support by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 132,891 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 3,993 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in Innovative Solutions and Support by 10.0% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 44,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Innovative Solutions and Support by 4.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 42,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.20% of the company’s stock.

About Innovative Solutions and Support

(Get Rating)

Innovative Solutions & Support, Inc manufactures flight navigation systems. It designs, manufactures, sells, and services air data equipment, engine display systems, standby equipment, primary flight guidance, and cockpit display systems for retrofit applications and original equipment manufacturers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Innovative Solutions and Support Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative Solutions and Support and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.