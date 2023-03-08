Insider Buying: Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) Major Shareholder Purchases 1,550 Shares of Stock

Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Rating) major shareholder Jennifer N. Pritzker bought 1,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.87 per share, for a total transaction of $24,598.50. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 9,381 shares in the company, valued at $148,876.47. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Alphatec Price Performance
Shares of ATEC stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.90. 1,473,358 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,016,221. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.74, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.93 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.84. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.73 and a twelve month high of $16.34.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts have weighed in on ATEC shares. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on Alphatec from $16.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Alphatec from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphatec has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.25.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alphatec
About Alphatec
Alphatec Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of spinal fusion technology products and solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders. It offers intra-operative information and neuromonitoring technologies, access systems, interbody implants, fixation systems, and various biologics offerings.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Alphatec (ATEC)
- Penny Stock Vinco Ventures Could Be Big Winner
- Is Chip Design Specialist Synopsys A Gem Hiding In Plain Sight?
- Should You Park Some Capital with Casey’s General Stores?
- Crowdstrike Stock: While The Iron Is Hot!
- Occidental Petroleum: What Would Warren Buffett Do?
Receive News & Ratings for Alphatec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphatec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.