Insider Buying: Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) Major Shareholder Purchases 1,550 Shares of Stock

Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Rating) major shareholder Jennifer N. Pritzker bought 1,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.87 per share, for a total transaction of $24,598.50. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 9,381 shares in the company, valued at $148,876.47. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of ATEC stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.90. 1,473,358 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,016,221. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.74, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.93 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.84. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.73 and a twelve month high of $16.34.

Several analysts have weighed in on ATEC shares. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on Alphatec from $16.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Alphatec from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphatec has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATEC. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 103.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,767,887 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $34,183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410,693 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,071,701 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $25,586,000 after acquiring an additional 483,935 shares during the last quarter. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Alphatec in the 4th quarter worth $5,558,000. Penn Capital Management Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 1,633,034 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $10,680,000 after acquiring an additional 442,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 859.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 486,412 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,007,000 after acquiring an additional 435,693 shares during the last quarter. 48.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of spinal fusion technology products and solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders. It offers intra-operative information and neuromonitoring technologies, access systems, interbody implants, fixation systems, and various biologics offerings.

