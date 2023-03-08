Insider Buying: First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) CEO Acquires 2,000 Shares of Stock

First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB – Get Rating) CEO Matthew Deines purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.95 per share, for a total transaction of $27,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,130,229. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

First Northwest Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FNWB traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.80. The stock had a trading volume of 83,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,368. The company has a market capitalization of $137.31 million, a PE ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. First Northwest Bancorp has a 1 year low of $13.73 and a 1 year high of $23.72.

First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $22.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.26 million. First Northwest Bancorp had a net margin of 17.25% and a return on equity of 9.40%. As a group, equities analysts predict that First Northwest Bancorp will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Northwest Bancorp Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. First Northwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.47%.

FNWB has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Northwest Bancorp in a report on Friday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of First Northwest Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FNWB. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Northwest Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $162,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in First Northwest Bancorp by 48.0% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Northwest Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $417,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 3,501 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in First Northwest Bancorp by 1.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 48,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $755,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. 52.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Northwest Bancorp

First Northwest Bancorp (Washington) is a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of commercial, mortgage, and lending activities and investment. Its offerings include saving account, certificate of deposits, money market, credit card, fixed rate loans, mortgages, mutual funds, insurances and education savings account.

Featured Articles

