Insider Selling: Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL) CEO Sells 3,500 Shares of Stock

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Get Rating) CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.30, for a total value of $1,110,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 311,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,740,269.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Kinsale Capital Group Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE KNSL traded up $0.83 on Wednesday, reaching $313.29. The stock had a trading volume of 133,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,022. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $196.00 and a 1 year high of $337.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $290.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $284.42. The company has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.30 and a beta of 0.87.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $242.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.01 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 27.08% and a net margin of 19.42%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 9.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinsale Capital Group Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. This is a positive change from Kinsale Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.14%.

KNSL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Kinsale Capital Group in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Compass Point lowered shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $330.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $295.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $327.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. grew its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 106.3% during the fourth quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 14,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,758,000 after buying an additional 7,406 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Kinsale Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $127,000. Port Capital LLC boosted its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 125,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,811,000 after buying an additional 4,045 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.97% of the company’s stock.

About Kinsale Capital Group

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance services. It operates the Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment. The Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment provides commercial excess and surplus lines liability and property insurance products through underwriting divisions.

