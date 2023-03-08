Insider Selling: PaxMedica, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXMD) Chairman Sells 13,828 Shares of Stock

PaxMedica, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXMD – Get Rating) Chairman Michael Derby sold 13,828 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.72, for a total value of $23,784.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 341,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,736.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Michael Derby also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 2nd, Michael Derby sold 10,497 shares of PaxMedica stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.94, for a total value of $20,364.18.

PaxMedica Stock Down 12.0 %

NASDAQ:PXMD traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.46. 336,330 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 713,888. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.44. PaxMedica, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.36 and a 52 week high of $10.48.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About PaxMedica

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in PaxMedica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PaxMedica in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of PaxMedica by 438.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 27,198 shares during the last quarter.

PaxMedica, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of anti-purinergic drug therapies (APT) for the treatment of disorders with intractable neurologic symptoms. The company's lead product candidate is PAX-101, an intravenous formulation of suramin for various indications, including autism spectrum disorder, myalgic encephalomyelitis/chronic fatigue syndrome, long COVID-19 syndrome, and human African trypanosomiasis (HAT).

