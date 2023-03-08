Insider Selling: SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT) CEO Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Rating) CEO Thomas Sonderman sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total value of $244,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 500,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,102,135. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Thomas Sonderman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 1st, Thomas Sonderman sold 4,565 shares of SkyWater Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.58, for a total value of $57,427.70.

On Thursday, February 16th, Thomas Sonderman sold 10,000 shares of SkyWater Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total value of $150,700.00.

On Thursday, December 15th, Thomas Sonderman sold 4,050 shares of SkyWater Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.40, for a total value of $34,020.00.

Shares of SKYT traded up $1.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.59. The stock had a trading volume of 327,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,728. The company has a market cap of $607.24 million, a PE ratio of -14.71 and a beta of 4.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. SkyWater Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.43 and a fifty-two week high of $20.95.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in SkyWater Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in SkyWater Technology by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 458,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,964,000 after acquiring an additional 35,456 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of SkyWater Technology by 62.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 46,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 17,699 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of SkyWater Technology by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 164,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,777,000 after buying an additional 6,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of SkyWater Technology by 50.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

SKYT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on SkyWater Technology from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on SkyWater Technology to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.40.

SkyWater Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor development and manufacturing services. The company offers engineering and process development support services to co-create technologies with customers; and semiconductor manufacturing services for various silicon-based analog and mixed-signal, power discrete, microelectromechanical systems, and rad-hard integrated circuits.

