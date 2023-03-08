Insider Selling: SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT) Major Shareholder Sells 85,000 Shares of Stock

SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Rating) major shareholder Bart L. Zibrowski sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.13, for a total value of $1,031,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,754,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,672,570.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

SkyWater Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ SKYT traded up $1.50 on Wednesday, hitting $14.42. 603,987 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 358,681. SkyWater Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.43 and a 52-week high of $20.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.81. The company has a market capitalization of $600.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.87 and a beta of 4.78.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SkyWater Technology

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKYT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of SkyWater Technology by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in SkyWater Technology by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in SkyWater Technology by 48.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of SkyWater Technology by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of SkyWater Technology by 200.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,272 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SkyWater Technology Company Profile

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SKYT shares. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of SkyWater Technology to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on SkyWater Technology from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.40.

SkyWater Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor development and manufacturing services. The company offers engineering and process development support services to co-create technologies with customers; and semiconductor manufacturing services for various silicon-based analog and mixed-signal, power discrete, microelectromechanical systems, and rad-hard integrated circuits.

