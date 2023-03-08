Insider Selling: T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) CAO Sells 2,212 Shares of Stock

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) CAO Dara Bazzano sold 2,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total transaction of $317,665.32. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,411,111.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

TMUS stock traded down $0.85 on Tuesday, hitting $142.87. The company had a trading volume of 4,595,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,171,420. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.91 and a 12-month high of $154.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.78. The stock has a market cap of $174.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.56.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.08. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The company had revenue of $20.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TMUS. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in T-Mobile US in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in T-Mobile US in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 215.4% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 205 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. 42.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TMUS shares. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $165.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of T-Mobile US from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $180.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, T-Mobile US presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.17.

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

