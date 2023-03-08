Insider Selling: Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) VP Sells 16,491 Shares of Stock

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) VP David Matthew Stark sold 16,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total transaction of $163,755.63. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 52,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $520,818.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

David Matthew Stark also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 28th, David Matthew Stark sold 63,383 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.89, for a total value of $626,857.87.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Trading Up 2.2 %

NYSE:TEVA traded up $0.21 on Wednesday, reaching $9.65. 8,088,403 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,966,969. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 52-week low of $6.78 and a 52-week high of $11.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.25 and a 200-day moving average of $9.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.22.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries ( NYSE:TEVA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 28.06% and a negative net margin of 15.76%. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

TEVA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.78.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEVA. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 3.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,648,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494,814 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 22,158,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,086,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327,471 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 21,596,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,961,000 after buying an additional 216,360 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 8.1% in the second quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 18,962,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,282,000 after buying an additional 1,424,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 15,118,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,878,000 after purchasing an additional 985,502 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.39% of the company’s stock.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development, production, and sale of medicines. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and International Markets. The company was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

