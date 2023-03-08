Insider Selling: The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) Chairman Sells 285,320 Shares of Stock

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Rating) Chairman John C. Malone sold 285,320 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.95, for a total value of $21,384,734.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 3,670,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $275,071,071.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
The Liberty SiriusXM Group Price Performance
NASDAQ LSXMA traded down $1.74 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $29.70. 2,061,034 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 771,983. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.98. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 1 year low of $29.68 and a 1 year high of $46.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 1.12.
The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.22. The Liberty SiriusXM Group had a return on equity of 6.99% and a net margin of 14.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter.
Separately, Citigroup lowered their price objective on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $62.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday.
Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services.
