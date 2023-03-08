Insider Selling: The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) Chairman Sells 119,680 Shares of Stock

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) Chairman John C. Malone sold 119,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.59, for a total value of $8,926,931.20. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 3,550,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,822,918.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of LSXMK stock traded down $1.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $29.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,851,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 905,653. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 12 month low of $29.63 and a 12 month high of $47.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.81. The company has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.13.
The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.
Several research analysts have issued reports on LSXMK shares. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Pivotal Research dropped their target price on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $57.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com lowered The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th.
Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services.
