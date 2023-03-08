Insider Selling: The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) Chairman Sells 119,680 Shares of Stock

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) Chairman John C. Malone sold 119,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.59, for a total value of $8,926,931.20. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 3,550,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,822,918.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of LSXMK stock traded down $1.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $29.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,851,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 905,653. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 12 month low of $29.63 and a 12 month high of $47.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.81. The company has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.13.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LSXMK. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,203,000. Baupost Group LLC MA increased its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 18.7% during the second quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 13,245,642 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $477,505,000 after acquiring an additional 2,084,053 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 252.6% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,535,260 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,816,246 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,571,652 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $335,410,000 after buying an additional 857,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd increased its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 84.4% in the fourth quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 1,826,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,451,000 after buying an additional 835,600 shares during the last quarter. 55.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on LSXMK shares. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Pivotal Research dropped their target price on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $57.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com lowered The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th.

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services.

