Insider Selling: Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA) Director Sells 29,283 Shares of Stock

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Rating) Director Robert H. Niehaus sold 29,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total transaction of $322,698.66. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,260,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $168,172,241.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Zeta Global Trading Up 0.9 %

Zeta Global stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,035,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,095,955. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.23. Zeta Global Holdings Corp. has a twelve month low of $4.09 and a twelve month high of $13.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 1.49.

Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $175.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.60 million. Zeta Global had a negative net margin of 47.25% and a negative return on equity of 248.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.35) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Zeta Global Holdings Corp. will post -1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zeta Global

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zeta Global by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 48,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 1,646 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Zeta Global by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 2,043 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Zeta Global by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 31,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 2,090 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zeta Global during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Zeta Global by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 42,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 2,161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.21% of the company’s stock.

ZETA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Zeta Global from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Zeta Global from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Zeta Global from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Zeta Global in a research report on Friday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Zeta Global from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zeta Global currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.83.

Zeta Global Company Profile

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. Its Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

