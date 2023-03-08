Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) Trading Down 3.7%

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 3.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $247.49 and last traded at $248.18. Approximately 157,908 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 293,550 shares. The stock had previously closed at $257.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

INSP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $245.00 to $308.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $287.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $303.00.

Inspire Medical Systems Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -156.28 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $256.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $223.65.

Insider Activity at Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire Medical Systems ( NYSE:INSP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.64. The business had revenue of $137.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.75 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 11.00% and a negative return on equity of 12.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -1.32 EPS for the current year.

In other Inspire Medical Systems news, CEO Timothy P. Herbert sold 2,619 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.05, for a total value of $720,355.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 9,728 shares in the company, valued at $2,675,686.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Inspire Medical Systems news, CEO Timothy P. Herbert sold 2,619 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.05, for a total value of $720,355.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 9,728 shares in the company, valued at $2,675,686.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Randy Ban sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.10, for a total transaction of $2,521,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,638.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 68,678 shares of company stock valued at $17,441,298. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Inspire Medical Systems

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,652,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,937,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,373,000. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. lifted its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 11,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,975,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 481,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,492,000 after buying an additional 68,996 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

About Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. It offers inspire therapy, which consists of a remote control and implantable components that includes pressure sensing lead, a neurostimulator, and a stimulation lead.

Featured Articles

