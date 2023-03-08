Integra Resources Corp. (NYSEMKT:ITRG) Holdings Trimmed by TFG Asset Management GP Ltd

TFG Asset Management GP Ltd cut its holdings in Integra Resources Corp. (NYSEMKT:ITRG – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 919,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 144,154 shares during the quarter. TFG Asset Management GP Ltd’s holdings in Integra Resources were worth $494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Integra Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $119,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in Integra Resources by 96.1% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 29,400 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Integra Resources in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Integra Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Integra Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 40.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ITRG traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.50. 113,953 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,976. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

ITRG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Integra Resources in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Integra Resources from C$1.00 to C$1.05 in a research note on Friday, January 13th.

Integra Resources Corp., a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. It primarily focuses on the development of DeLamar project that consists of DeLamar and Florida Mountain gold and silver deposits comprising 790 unpatented lode, placer, and millsite claims, as well as 16 tax parcels covering an area of approximately 8,673 hectares located in the Owyhee County, south western Idaho.

