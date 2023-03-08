Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) Director Gilbert Harrison Sells 1,250 Shares

Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) Director Gilbert Harrison sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.50, for a total transaction of $171,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,125. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Inter Parfums Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:IPAR traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $137.70. 150,335 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,312. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.52 and a fifty-two week high of $140.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.43, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.01.

Inter Parfums Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from Inter Parfums’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inter Parfums

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Inter Parfums from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. BWS Financial upped their price target on shares of Inter Parfums from $150.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Inter Parfums from $126.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Inter Parfums from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Inter Parfums from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.60.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPAR. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Inter Parfums by 431.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,018,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,345,000 after purchasing an additional 827,032 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in Inter Parfums during the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,936,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums in the 4th quarter valued at $13,092,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 1,014.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 110,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,059,000 after acquiring an additional 100,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 741,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,611,000 after acquiring an additional 97,684 shares in the last quarter. 55.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Inter Parfums

Inter Parfums, Inc engages in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and distributing wide array of fragrances and related products. It operates through the European Based Operations and United States Based Operations segments. The European Based Operations segment conducts primarily in France. The United States Based Operations segment includes the sale of prestige brand name fragrances.

