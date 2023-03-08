Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Acquired by Trust Asset Management LLC

Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. RB Capital Management LLC raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.2% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 4,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. United Bank increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.7% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 15,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 13.5% in the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 31.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 204,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,077,000 after buying an additional 49,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the first quarter valued at $1,679,000. 87.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on ICE shares. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Bank of America raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $134.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.91.

Insider Activity

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Down 0.3 %

In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 81,827 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.02, for a total transaction of $8,511,644.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,203,104 shares in the company, valued at $125,146,878.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 81,827 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.02, for a total value of $8,511,644.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,203,104 shares in the company, valued at $125,146,878.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total transaction of $167,680.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,481 shares in the company, valued at $2,251,208.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ICE stock opened at $102.96 on Wednesday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.60 and a 1 year high of $137.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.06, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 15.01%. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a boost from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.14%.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology. The Exchanges segment includes trading and listing revenue from the global futures network, the New York Stock Exchange and other registered securities exchanges.

Further Reading

