International Paper (NYSE:IP) Short Interest Up 6.1% in February

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,110,000 shares, a growth of 6.1% from the January 31st total of 11,410,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,110,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days. Approximately 3.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Insider Transactions at International Paper

In other news, SVP Timothy S. Nicholls sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.95, for a total transaction of $194,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 129,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,034,715.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Timothy S. Nicholls sold 5,000 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.95, for a total transaction of $194,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 129,261 shares in the company, valued at $5,034,715.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Aimee K. Gregg sold 1,862 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.05, for a total value of $67,125.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $153,573. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Get International Paper alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in International Paper by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,364,091 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,124,403,000 after buying an additional 218,754 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of International Paper by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,909,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $273,915,000 after purchasing an additional 642,960 shares during the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of International Paper by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 6,081,825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $210,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099,100 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of International Paper by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,963,318 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $193,987,000 after purchasing an additional 27,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of International Paper by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,839,269 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $202,214,000 after purchasing an additional 413,320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

International Paper Trading Down 0.9 %

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on International Paper from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on International Paper from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on International Paper from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup upped their price target on International Paper from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on International Paper from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Paper currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.82.

NYSE:IP traded down $0.33 on Tuesday, hitting $36.29. 2,542,547 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,224,356. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.57. International Paper has a 52 week low of $30.69 and a 52 week high of $50.23.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.18. International Paper had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 7.11%. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. International Paper’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that International Paper will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

International Paper Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.45%.

International Paper Company Profile

(Get Rating)

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment is involved in manufacturing containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.