Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) Stock Price Down 3.3%

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN – Get Rating) shares dropped 3.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$13.91 and last traded at C$14.01. Approximately 112,070 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 321,734 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$14.49.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$16.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$14.50 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.50 to C$15.50 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.00 to C$15.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.25 to C$15.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$15.88.

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Down 3.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.58, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of C$1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$14.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$12.79.

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.74%.

In related news, Director Ronald A. Leslie sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.83, for a total transaction of C$89,810.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 76,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$985,677.58. Corporate insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

About Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

