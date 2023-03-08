inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I

Equities research analysts at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I started coverage on shares of inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 44.83% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on INTT. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of inTEST from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of inTEST in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

NYSEAMERICAN:INTT opened at $15.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.78 and a beta of 1.92. inTEST has a 12 month low of $6.07 and a 12 month high of $15.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.13.

inTEST ( NYSEAMERICAN:INTT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $32.41 million for the quarter. inTEST had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 5.15%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that inTEST will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. B. Riley Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in inTEST in the fourth quarter valued at about $547,000. Stansberry Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of inTEST by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 78,102 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of inTEST by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,119 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of inTEST during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in inTEST by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 83,922 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.87% of the company’s stock.

inTEST Corp. engages in the supply of precision-engineered solutions for manufacturing and testing across a wide range of markets including automotive, defense, aerospace, electronics, fiber optic, machining, medical, telecom, and semiconductor. It operates through the Thermal Products and Electromechanical Semiconductor Products (EMS) business segments.

