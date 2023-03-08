Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,422,834 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 66,287 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.40% of Intuitive Surgical worth $266,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,283,566 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,488,912,000 after purchasing an additional 282,881 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,887,777 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,227,284,000 after buying an additional 1,477,885 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,692,735 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,156,788,000 after buying an additional 816,066 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,220,507 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,054,908,000 after buying an additional 38,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 1.8% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,232,385 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $648,774,000 after acquiring an additional 58,190 shares during the period. 81.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $316.00 to $279.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $318.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $265.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $245.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $273.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $230.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $80.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.04, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.29. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $180.07 and a 12 month high of $308.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $249.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $237.57.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 21.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP David J. Rosa sold 45,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.53, for a total transaction of $11,280,113.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 125,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,412,704.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 1,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.47, for a total transaction of $286,272.91. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $445,516.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David J. Rosa sold 45,025 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.53, for a total value of $11,280,113.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,412,704.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 82,396 shares of company stock worth $20,438,478. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

