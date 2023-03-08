Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Stock Position Raised by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 91.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,246 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 34,943 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $13,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 4,032 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Unio Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Unio Capital LLC now owns 32,736 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,136,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 64,187 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,031,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,283,566 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,488,912,000 after purchasing an additional 282,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 53.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 10,008 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ISRG stock opened at $230.71 on Wednesday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $180.07 and a twelve month high of $308.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $249.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $237.57.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 21.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on ISRG. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $290.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $230.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $316.00 to $279.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $273.83.

In other news, EVP David J. Rosa sold 45,025 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.53, for a total value of $11,280,113.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,412,704.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Intuitive Surgical news, VP Marshall Mohr sold 33,249 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.61, for a total transaction of $8,166,286.89. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,751 shares in the company, valued at $5,096,653.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David J. Rosa sold 45,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.53, for a total value of $11,280,113.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 125,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,412,704.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 82,396 shares of company stock valued at $20,438,478. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

