Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) Shares Purchased by TCG Advisory Services LLC

TCG Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 207,576 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,486 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF makes up 1.3% of TCG Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. TCG Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $4,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $26,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $80,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $91,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $234,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF stock remained flat at $21.06 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 328,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 747,490. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.03 and its 200-day moving average is $20.96. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $20.82 and a 1 year high of $21.16.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2023. The fund will unwind in December 2023 and return all capital to investors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.