Invesco DB Oil Fund (NYSEARCA:DBO) Shares Down 3.4%

Invesco DB Oil Fund (NYSEARCA:DBO – Get Rating) dropped 3.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $14.83 and last traded at $14.88. Approximately 340,804 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 33% from the average daily volume of 256,646 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.40.

Invesco DB Oil Fund Trading Down 3.4 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.70.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco DB Oil Fund by 284.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 14,699 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Invesco DB Oil Fund by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 43,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 3,764 shares in the last quarter. HAP Trading LLC purchased a new position in Invesco DB Oil Fund during the 1st quarter worth $438,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DB Oil Fund in the 1st quarter worth $389,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco DB Oil Fund by 38.0% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 741,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,845,000 after purchasing an additional 204,373 shares during the last quarter.

About Invesco DB Oil Fund

PowerShares DB Oil Fund (the Fund) is a separate series of PowerShares DB Multi-Sector Commodity Trust (the Trust). The Fund is a based on the DBIQ Optimum Yield Crude Oil Index Excess Return (the Index). The Fund seeks to track the changes, whether positive or negative, in the level of the DBIQ Optimum Yield Crude Oil Index Excess Return (the Index) over time, plus the excess, if any, of the Fund’s interest income from its holdings of United States Treasury Obligations and other high credit quality short-term fixed income securities over the expenses of the Fund.

