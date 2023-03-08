Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB) Shares Sold by Towercrest Capital Management

Towercrest Capital Management lowered its stake in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 775,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,997 shares during the period. Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 3.0% of Towercrest Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Towercrest Capital Management’s holdings in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $12,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 23,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 49,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 76,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Gateway Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 8.7% in the second quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 11,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 28,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the period.

Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $17.21 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.15. Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $16.35 and a 52 week high of $18.47.

