Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stake Raised by Truepoint Inc.

Truepoint Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 72.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,045 shares during the quarter. Truepoint Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Hoese & Co LLP raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 153.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Prudence Investment Management Hong Kong Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Syverson Strege & Co grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 140.6% in the 2nd quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 541.5% in the third quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of QQQ opened at $296.74 on Wednesday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $254.26 and a twelve month high of $371.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $288.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $284.97.

Invesco QQQ Trust Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.655 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

