Invesco Real Assets ESG ETF (BATS:IVRA) Trading Down 0.7%

Invesco Real Assets ESG ETF (BATS:IVRA – Get Rating)’s share price was down 0.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $13.89 and last traded at $13.89. Approximately 1,032 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $13.99.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.60.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in Invesco Real Assets ESG ETF by 267.8% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Invesco Real Assets ESG ETF in the second quarter valued at about $177,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Real Assets ESG ETF by 8.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 2,135 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Real Assets ESG ETF by 336.9% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 59,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 46,158 shares during the last quarter.

