Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Exchange Income (EIF)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Exchange Income (TSE: EIF):

2/24/2023 – Exchange Income had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$59.00 to C$60.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/24/2023 – Exchange Income had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$67.00 to C$65.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/24/2023 – Exchange Income had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$60.00 to C$59.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/24/2023 – Exchange Income had its price target raised by analysts at ATB Capital from C$65.00 to C$66.00.

2/24/2023 – Exchange Income had its price target raised by analysts at Cormark from C$64.00 to C$65.00.

2/8/2023 – Exchange Income had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$61.00 to C$67.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/23/2023 – Exchange Income had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$60.00 to C$64.00.

1/18/2023 – Exchange Income had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$59.00 to C$60.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Exchange Income Trading Down 0.8 %

TSE:EIF traded down C$0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$51.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,649. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.66, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of C$2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$53.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$49.05. Exchange Income Co. has a twelve month low of C$38.23 and a twelve month high of C$55.67.

Exchange Income Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.90%. Exchange Income’s payout ratio is currently 95.45%.

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline, cargo, charter, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, Nunavut, British Columbia, and Alberta, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Québec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Exchange Income Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exchange Income Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.