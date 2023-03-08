Investors Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders bought 7,945 put options on the company. This is an increase of 190% compared to the average volume of 2,740 put options.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Signature Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Raymond James downgraded shares of Signature Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $250.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Stephens downgraded Signature Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Signature Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.29.

Get Signature Bank alerts:

Signature Bank Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of SBNY traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $105.01. The stock had a trading volume of 893,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,289,930. The company has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Signature Bank has a 12 month low of $102.60 and a 12 month high of $328.88.

Signature Bank Increases Dividend

Signature Bank ( NASDAQ:SBNY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 17th. The bank reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $683.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.00 million. Signature Bank had a net margin of 36.03% and a return on equity of 16.76%. Equities research analysts predict that Signature Bank will post 14.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 27th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a positive change from Signature Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 26th. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is currently 13.47%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Signature Bank by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,171,793 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,082,941,000 after buying an additional 980,520 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 56.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,244,799 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $939,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900,674 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 1.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,090,146 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $906,927,000 after purchasing an additional 55,225 shares during the last quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt lifted its position in shares of Signature Bank by 5.7% during the third quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 2,780,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $419,697,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Signature Bank by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,369,231 shares of the bank’s stock worth $157,496,000 after purchasing an additional 69,092 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

Signature Bank Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment consists of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Signature Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signature Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.