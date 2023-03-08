Investors Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Yext (NYSE:YEXT)

Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders bought 2,507 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 177% compared to the typical daily volume of 906 call options.
Yext Stock Up 7.8 %
Shares of YEXT traded up $0.66 on Wednesday, reaching $9.15. The stock had a trading volume of 882,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 958,586. Yext has a twelve month low of $4.00 and a twelve month high of $9.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.01 and a 200 day moving average of $5.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -17.77 and a beta of 1.13.
In other Yext news, Director Brian Distelburger sold 45,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.13, for a total transaction of $279,681.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,070,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,824,034.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Yext news, General Counsel Ho Shin sold 20,000 shares of Yext stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.41, for a total value of $128,200.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 84,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,459.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian Distelburger sold 45,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.13, for a total value of $279,681.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,070,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,824,034.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,425 shares of company stock worth $547,645 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.
Yext, Inc is an emerging growth company engaged in software development. It offers a cloud-based digital knowledge platform, which allows businesses to manage their digital knowledge in the cloud such as financial information, resources and performance of these resources on a consolidated basis and sync it to other application such as Apple Maps, Bing, Cortana, Facebook, Google, Google Maps, Instagram, Siri, and Yelp.
