IOST (IOST) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $11.54 Million

IOST (IOST) traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 8th. IOST has a total market cap of $177.05 million and approximately $11.54 million worth of IOST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IOST coin can now be bought for about $0.0095 or 0.00000043 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, IOST has traded down 19.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get IOST alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001937 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000267 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000331 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $93.60 or 0.00425418 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6,326.73 or 0.28755476 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 35.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000106 BTC.

About IOST

IOST (CRYPTO:IOST) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 20th, 2018. IOST’s total supply is 18,708,894,189 coins. The Reddit community for IOST is https://reddit.com/r/iostoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IOST’s official Twitter account is @iost_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for IOST is iost.io. IOST’s official message board is medium.com/@iostoken.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet of Services (IOS) is an Ethereum-based platform that provides its users awith way to exchange online services and digital goods. It also enables developers to deploy large-scale dApps.

IOS token is an ERC20 token that serves as a medium of exchange on IOS’ platform.

Proof of Believability (PoB) is the consensus algorithm used by the IOST blockchain. Proof of Believability enables high transaction speed without compromising network security. In order to achieve this, it uses several factors including how many IOST tokens the node holds, its reputation, its contribution, and its behaviour.”

IOST Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOST should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IOST using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for IOST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IOST and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.