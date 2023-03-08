iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Stake Boosted by Trek Financial LLC

Trek Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 590.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 165,416 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 141,441 shares during the period. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 1.8% of Trek Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Trek Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $16,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TLT. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $577,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.6% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 79.3% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 7,293 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $201,000. 60.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TLT opened at $102.76 on Wednesday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $91.85 and a 1 year high of $137.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $104.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.56.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

