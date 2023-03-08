iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LEMB) Stock Price Down 0.9%

iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LEMB – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 0.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $34.86 and last traded at $34.87. 210,758 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 27% from the average session volume of 165,774 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.19.

iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.21.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 909,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,394,000 after buying an additional 129,491 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,009,000. Vicus Capital lifted its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 111,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,793,000 after buying an additional 4,734 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 74,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,603,000 after buying an additional 14,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Edge Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,320,000.

