iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by Tacita Capital Inc

Tacita Capital Inc trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 75.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,745 shares during the quarter. Tacita Capital Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EFA. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 69,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,351,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 73,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,608,000 after buying an additional 1,765 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth about $811,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 37.7% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 9,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 2,701 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.2% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 17,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,106,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares during the period. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

EFA traded up $0.31 on Wednesday, hitting $69.83. 4,065,163 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,338,926. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.95 and its 200 day moving average is $64.73. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.61 and a fifty-two week high of $75.38.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

