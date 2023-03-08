iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $64.65

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $64.65 and last traded at $65.07, with a volume of 525019 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.77.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

The company has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.61.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EFAV. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 157.4% in the third quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.