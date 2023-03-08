iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Sold by Karpus Management Inc.

Karpus Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 35.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,126 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 79,056,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,757,495,000 after buying an additional 2,120,629 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 617.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 30,902,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,239,204,000 after buying an additional 26,593,451 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 190.1% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,219,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $356,352,000 after buying an additional 6,697,550 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 60.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,605,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $373,647,000 after buying an additional 3,614,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3,639.2% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,095,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $142,837,000 after buying an additional 3,985,830 shares during the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $38.74 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.30. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $33.49 and a 12-month high of $46.78.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

