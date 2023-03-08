iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600,000 shares, a decline of 6.4% from the January 31st total of 1,710,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 761,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF stock opened at $19.72 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF has a one year low of $13.54 and a one year high of $20.27. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.09.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.072 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF

About iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EUFN. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 511.6% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,673 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 175.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,887 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 32.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Europe Financials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Europe Financials Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the combined equity market performance of the financials sector of developed market countries in Europe.

