iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600,000 shares, a decline of 6.4% from the January 31st total of 1,710,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 761,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.
iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Stock Performance
Shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF stock opened at $19.72 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF has a one year low of $13.54 and a one year high of $20.27. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.09.
iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.072 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF
About iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF
iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Europe Financials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Europe Financials Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the combined equity market performance of the financials sector of developed market countries in Europe.
