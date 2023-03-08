iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Bought by Partners Capital Investment Group LLP

Partners Capital Investment Group LLP increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 131.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,025 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,854 shares during the quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 1,363,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,672,000 after purchasing an additional 36,662 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 7.2% during the second quarter. Financial Advisors LLC now owns 325,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,424,000 after acquiring an additional 21,776 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,994,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,220,000 after purchasing an additional 73,206 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 158,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,514,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 11,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

BATS:QUAL opened at $119.83 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.96 and a 1-year high of $88.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.99. The firm has a market cap of $18.48 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

