iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Position Cut by Towerpoint Wealth LLC

Towerpoint Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,288 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Towerpoint Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Towerpoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $1,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 135.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 2,571,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478,257 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 136.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 212,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,864,000 after purchasing an additional 789,244 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $54,630,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,313,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,326,000 after purchasing an additional 266,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 20,462.7% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 204,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,856,000 after purchasing an additional 203,604 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWN opened at $145.77 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a one year low of $128.24 and a one year high of $166.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $147.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.85.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

