iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) is TCG Advisory Services LLC’s 7th Largest Position

TCG Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 100,902 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF comprises 2.4% of TCG Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. TCG Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $7,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 29,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,327,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 6.5% during the third quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 17,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 429.9% during the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 540,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,391,000 after acquiring an additional 438,500 shares during the last quarter. Lowery Thomas LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Lowery Thomas LLC now owns 41,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,285,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 29,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,284,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWP traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $90.77. 470,131 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 850,974. The business’s fifty day moving average is $89.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.20. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $74.75 and a one year high of $103.72.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

