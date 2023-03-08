iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Shares Sold by Total Wealth Planning LLC

Total Wealth Planning LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 540 shares during the period. Total Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000.

IWP stock traded up $0.14 on Wednesday, reaching $90.83. 380,537 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 848,970. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $89.29 and a 200-day moving average of $86.20. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $74.75 and a twelve month high of $103.72.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

