iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Shares Sold by Truepoint Inc.

Truepoint Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 284,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,365 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Truepoint Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Truepoint Inc. owned 0.20% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $22,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 40.1% during the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 20.1% during the third quarter. LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. now owns 187,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,524,000 after acquiring an additional 31,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of IWP stock opened at $90.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $89.29 and a 200 day moving average of $86.20. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $74.75 and a twelve month high of $103.72.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

