iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Sold by Total Wealth Planning LLC

Total Wealth Planning LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 184 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Total Wealth Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Total Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVW. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $393,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $459,000. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 388,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,460,000 after purchasing an additional 13,368 shares during the period. Principle Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 99.5% during the third quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 4,380 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

IVW stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.26. The company had a trading volume of 172,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,821,634. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.11. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $55.30 and a 52 week high of $78.65.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.