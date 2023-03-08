iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF (NYSEARCA:IAI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF (NYSEARCA:IAI – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 186,512 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 150% from the previous session’s volume of 74,649 shares.The stock last traded at $100.04 and had previously closed at $99.92.

iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $101.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.99. The company has a market cap of $879.81 million, a P/E ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 1.05.

Institutional Trading of iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IAI. Well Done LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 42,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,079,000 after acquiring an additional 6,262 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF during the first quarter valued at $1,984,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF during the first quarter valued at about $792,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF by 34.1% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 1,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF in the third quarter worth about $564,000.

About iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF

iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Broker-Dealers Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Investment Services Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the investment services sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies providing a range of specialized financial services, including securities brokers and dealers, online brokers and securities or commodities exchanges.

