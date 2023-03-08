iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) Shares Sold by PAX Financial Group LLC

PAX Financial Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Get Rating) by 77.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,886 shares during the quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF were worth $626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IYE. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 10.1% in the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 5,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 84.3% in the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 34,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 15,727 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $461,000. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,505,000. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 44,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Stock Performance

IYE opened at $45.48 on Wednesday. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a one year low of $34.94 and a one year high of $50.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.79.

About iShares U.S. Energy ETF

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

